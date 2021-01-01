CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan Jewelry Stand

Metallic jewelry tree, a game-changing solution to knotted chains! Place this stand on your dresser, nightstand or bathroom counter for an elegant appeal. This aluminum tree sculpture sits atop a sturdy white and gray marble base with various sized silver branches jutting out to display your favorite necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and more. Designed with black rubber stoppers at the base that prevent scratching furniture and table tops, as well as sliding around. This item ships in 1 carton. Suitable for indoor use only. Marble is a product of nature and no two pieces are exactly alike, it is prone to variations in color and/or patterns in the material that adds to the beauty and charm of the piece. Made in India. Modern design. Finish: Metallic Silver