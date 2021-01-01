From charlton home
Jewelry Organizer Tray
Protect and neatly organize your belongings in this simple Accessory Tray. This multi compartment accessory tray has a functional aspect where one can store a plethora of accessories and trinkets with ease. This Accessory Tray has a smooth faux leather exterior and it is lined with faux suede on its inside. The accessory tray has a beige finish which seamlessly blends in with various decor styles. This tray is sold separately to accommodate various jewelry sizes and to match distinct flatware collections. The suede interior lends it a soft characteristic which safeguards the accessories from unnecessary scratches.