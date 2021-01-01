Jewelry Box Organizer With 4 Watch Case And Removable Tray, Jewelry Display Storage Case, Velvet Lining, For Earring Ring Bracelet Case For Women Girl

Product descriptionour Classic Simple Jewelry Box Organizers for Women or GirlsThis is a classic jewelry box with simple design. As a multi-functional jewelry box,it does not weighs heavy, but it can hold many kinds of jewelries, like necklaces, bracelets, watches, earrings, ear studs, hairpins, brooches, etc. It is a great choice for you who love jewelry.One removable trayThis jewelry organizer has perfect structure with one removable tray, 4 watch slots, 4 necklace hooks, rings cotton slots and ect.Small jewelry box, but large capacity & multi-function.Perfect structure. Every layer is designed for different jewelries.1 removable tray and 2 layers for various jewelries storage.Clean lined, sleek and modern simple design.Keep your table tidy and organized with the muti-functional ,cost-effective jewelry organizer box.Perfect holiday/birthday/wedding gift idea for your mother, girlfriend or your wife. She will definitely like it!Material : Faux Leather Surface, Medium Density Fiberboard Frame, Velvet LiningColor : BrownDimension(L*W*H):11.81"x 7.48" x 3.54"Weight :3.44 lb Finish: Black