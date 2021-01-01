Jewelry Box Organizer For Women Girls, 2 Layer Large Men Jewelry Storage Case, PU Leather Display Jewel Holder With Removable Tray For Necklace Earrin

our Jewelry Box Organizer with 2 Layers for Women Girls - Economical DesignFeatures of Large Capacity Jewelry Box Cases:5 hooks at the top lid to hang necklaces and pendants,you can tuck the chain into lower elastic shirred catch pocket to stay in place and prevent tangling,also pocket can store more bigger stuffs;Mid tray include 8 ring grooves, 4 small slots (removal), earring plate and underneath part to store rings, cuffs, earrings, studs, brooches and other keepsakes;Bottom compartment with 6 equally divided sections and removable slots for storing bigger bracelets or less often worn jewelry;This compact jewelry case interior is made of beaded flannel/suede, soft and anti-tarnish, it can keep your jewelry well protected against scratches and marred;Overall Dimensions: 9.1 x 6.75 x 3.37 inches.