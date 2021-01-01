Concord Global Trading Jewel Marash Ivory 3 ft. x 4 ft. Area Rug

The Concord Global Trading Jewel Collection 3 ft. x 4 ft. Area Rug is an excellent option if you are looking to upgrade the furnishing of your home. This rug has a classic style, which will complement your current decor with a refined touch. It features stain-resistant fabrics and long-lasting materials. Crafted with multi-colored elements, it is great if you are looking to light up your room with a bright staple. It has a floral pattern, so you can introduce a nature-inspired appearance into your space. This rectangular rug has a 100% olefin design, which will resist fading over time. Color: Ivory.