From axolight
Jewel LED Mini Pendant Light by Axolight - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (USJM0112NENELED)
Advertisement
The Jewel LED Mini Pendant Light from Axolight adorns ones room with a minimalist silhouette and an eye-comforting light. The refined pendant reflects designer Studio Yonohs call for harmony between simplicity and functionality. The studio balances these formal elements with sustainability in mind, as showcased in the recycled abs construction of the Y-shaped accent. The accent reads like the prongs holding up an elegant hand-cut jewel. An aluminum shade nestles inside its silhouette as a clean cone form. Sporting high-performance LEDs, the cone shade lets out a clean down glow that sets an ambiance while enhancing the table arrangement. Started in Venice, Italy, in 1996, Axolight produces luminaires from a strong glass blowing heritage. Blending tradition with avant-garde, contemporary techniques, their creations are luxurious yet minimal and revel in the contrast between light and darkness. With collections like Spillray, featuring pieces that resemble upside-down glasses, and Avir, with its vibrant spirals, Axolight uses quality materials and elegant shapes to create one of a kind, memorable statements. Shape: Cone. Color: Black. Finish: Black