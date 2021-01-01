From george kovacs
Jewel Box 1 Light Bath Wall Light by George Kovacs - Color: Clear - Finish: Chrome - (P800-077)
The Jewel Box 1-Light Bath Wall Light by George Kovacs creates brilliant, shimmering nuances when installing as a bath wall light. While the most striking feature of this design is the wireframe, a rounded-off clear glass shade helps to accentuate the light passing through. To amplify and reflect the brilliance of the light, the wall plate sports a chrome finish. This wall light appeals to those looking to incorporate a mid-century, contemporary, or modern interior design style. George Kovacs started a lighting store in Manhattan in 1954, became a renowned designer during the '50s, '60s and '70s and sold his company name in 2000 to the Minka Group. Today, the George Kovacs brand designs decorative lighting in mid-century modern and contemporary styles with a creative and often humorous approach, incorporating clean lines and unexpected twists and curves. From the curvaceous P722 Table Lamp to the minimalistic Twist and Shout LED Linear Suspension, their creations are sophisticated and comfortable at the same time. Color: Clear. Finish: Chrome