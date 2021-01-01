From rag & bone
rag & bone Jet Slim Suede Belt
Supple suede belt in a slim design with silvertone hardware. Silvertone hardware Leather lining Suede Professionally leather clean Made in UK of Italian material SIZE X-Small: 30" Small: 32" Medium: 36" Large: 39.5" ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in 2002, Rag & Bone founder Marcus Wainwright combined his British heritage with a downtown New York aesthetic. At the heart of the edgy yet laid-back brand is its focus on quality craftsmanship and attention to detail. The epitome of cool, off-duty style, its no wonder the signature second-skin denim is favored by many.