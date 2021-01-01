Jet Set Blue Salad Plate

Jet Set Blue re-imagines a standard dinnerware pattern for contemporary dining. The simple white center is outlined with a thin blue border, but it is the outer rim that captures the eye, with a subtle ridged element framed by a thicker band of alternating blue tones. These are broken into four quadrants by unique tab accents. The look transforms your tabletop into a canvas of modern design and color. This salad plate is great for salads, but can also be used for a sandwich and chips, dessert or a snack. Crafted of porcelain. Microwave and dishwasher safe. Salad plate measures 8-1/4 inch diameter.