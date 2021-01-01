Jesus Virgin Mary Angel Catholic Saints Jesus Crown of Thorns Ecce Homo Crucifixion Lent Stations Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Jesus is Christ is part of the Holy Trinity, the Son of God, In the Holy Bible Gospel of John 3:16, For God so loved the world that he gave His only begotten Son that whosoever believes in Him Shall not parish but have eternal Life. Christian teaching states Heaven is the throne of God & home to Holy angels & archangel, the abode for the redeemed dead in the afterlife, before the resurrection of the dead & the saints return to the New Earth. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only