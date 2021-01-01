Eastern Accents Jessup Luxury Pastel Traditional Queen 8 Piece Bed Set, Mint Green

Set includes: 2 Euro shams (27x27), 2 standard shams (20x27), 1 decorative pillow (24x24), 1 accent pillow (22x22) 1 bolster (15x26), and 1 queen duvet cover (88x90) 8 piece matte pastel bedding set by Eastern Accents. Luxuriously Tailored Traditional style. Euro shams in a dry, solid mint velvet and textured reverse side with a welt edge finish Standard shams: Mint green border natural-toned ivory sham with a self-flange edge. Decorative pillow with matching geometric accents in spa green and a mini flange edge. Accent pillow with matching geometric print in spa green and brush fringe edging. Bolster in a elegantly embroidered botanical pattern finished in a coordinating mini welt edge Queen duvet cover (90x88) in Jessup's geometric print Pure ultra-fine microfiber pillow inserts included for all pillows