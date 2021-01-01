Alexander Wang Jessie Lug-Sole Thong Sandals

Sharp squared toe sandals get a chic utility update adding sporty webbed thong straps and flared lug detail to the kitty heel silhouette. Textile webbing upper Squared thong toe Slip-on style Lining: Leather Padded nylon footbed Rubber sole Imported SIZE Flared kitten heel, 2.25" (55mm) ABOUT THE BRAND New York-based fashion wunderkind Alexander Wang founded his namesake label in 2005 at the young age of 21. Renowned for its cool, utilitarian style and signature use of black, the innovative brand continues to infuse an off-duty aesthetic with cutting-edge silhouettes and luxurious textures. Women's Shoes - Workshop Shoes > Alexander Wang > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Alexander Wang. Color: Black. Size: 8.