Noble House Jessie Grey Fabric Dining Chair (Set of 2)

Provide some extra seating for your table with these simple yet pretty dining chairs. Featuring a classic design pattern, these chairs are sure to fit with any décor you currently sport. With a cushioned, fabric covered chair like this, anyone sitting in it will be the luckiest person at the party. Features: Includes: Two (2) Dining Chairs Material: Fabric Fabric Composition: 100% Cotton Leg Material: Rubberwood Color: Grey Leg Finish: Dark Brown Assembly Required Dimensions: 24.50"D x 18.50'W x 38.25"H Seat Dimensions: 17.00"D x 18.50"W x 18.00"H