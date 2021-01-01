Jessa 3-Piece Clay Pot Planter Set

Whether you've got a green thumb or just want to show off your extra hardy collection of succulents, this 3-piece set of planter pots has you covered. Each one is crafted from a blend of clay and fiberglass with a solid, neutral finish. Three solid wood dowel legs support each pot and add a little Scandi-inspired vibes to your space. These pots are designed for use indoors and out, and arrive with three different sizes. And since they don't have drainage holes, you don't need to worry about water dripping onto your floors! Color: Gray