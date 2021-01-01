Russell Jerzees Colors Classic Sweatshirt (Burgundy) - XL - Also in: XS, L, XXL, M

Advertisement
Our iconic, classic sweatshirt, tried and tested over many years - a leading garment in its class. - Russells proven 50/50 polycotton sweat fabric combined with SpotShield stain resistant coating for fabric protection. - Fade resistant. - Its extensive color and size range make this classic sweatshirt a natural choice. - 1x1 rib trim with elastane on hem and cuff. - Twin needle coverseam on raglan, neck, cuff and waistband. - Tubular construction for shape retention. - Herringbone neck tape for comfort and stability. - Part of the Russell sweatshirt family that continues to perform wash after wash - and an excellent surface for all manner of decoration. - Also available in childrens sizes, code 7620B. - *3XL & 4XL available in Bottle Green, Bright Royal, French Navy. - Weight: 295g/m². - Fabric: 50% combed ringspun Cotton, 50% Polyester. - XS (34-36: To Fit (ins)). - S (36-38: To Fit (ins)). - M (38-40: To Fit (ins)). - L (40-42: To Fit (ins)). - XL (42-44: To Fit (ins)). - 2XL (44-46: To Fit (ins)). - 3XL (46-48: To Fit (ins)). - 4XL (48-50: To Fit (ins)). - JERZEES COLORS - a selection of favorite, high quality, Jerzees promotional items. - Gender: Unisex Adult