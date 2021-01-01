Full/Queen Jersey Duvet Cover & Sham Set Washed Black - Casaluna

Settle down for the night in the cozy comfort of the Jersey Duvet and Sham Set from Casaluna™. This bedding set comes with an oversized duvet cover and two standard-sized shams, all made from a combo of cotton and lyocell that's soft and lightweight to keep you feeling great throughout the night. An array of neutral hues and muted shades of green, pink and yellow give you plenty of options to choose from to create a relaxing aesthetic you'll love. Simply add a Casaluna duvet insert to pull it all together. This is your invitation to create a space that’s just for you. Make room to relax with Casaluna, where calm and comfort are naturally at home. Size: Full/Queen. Color: Black. Pattern: Solid.