Jeremy Jute/Sisal Maize/Wheat Area Rug

Bedeck your bedroom with this stylish Jeremy Sisal Maize/Wheat Area Rug. This rug features a bright color giving it an eye-catching appearance. It is available in a host of sizes and sports a stylish solid design pattern. Think coastal living and casual beach house style with rugs so classic they'll even work in the city. To ensure good longevity, ensure you only clip loose ends with a scissor and do not pull on them. This area rug is hand-woven giving it a truly premium feel. Rug Size: Rectangle 2'6" x 4'