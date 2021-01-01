Jenson Side Table - Black - Safavieh

An impromptu retreat to the heart of Burgundy inspired this two drawer nightstand. A fine iteration of French country living, this transitional piece features delicately crafted wood detail on its legs, stylish silver pulls and layers of storage. Strikingly simple, this hardworking piece maximizes storage with its two pull out drawers and middle shelf. Constructed from Rubber wood and chrome colored iron, this nightstand is able to support up to fifty pounds. The Jenson side table is the perfect addition for Contemporary, Glam, Traditional or Transitional styled rooms. Color: Black.