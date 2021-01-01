From coaster
Jennings Charcoal Reclining Living Room Set
Part Of Jennings Collection From Coaster|Charcoal Finish|Upholstered in charcoal performance grade chenille|Reclining mechanism seats|Wall hugger mechanism|Generously padded cushions|Dark brown leatherette contrast piping|Control panels with built-in USB charging port|Drop down table with two stainless steel cup holders|Pocket coil cushions with cool gel memory foam|loveseat features lift top storage with power outlet (2AC/2USB) and two stainless steel cup holders|.Motion sofa collection upholstered in charcoal performancegrade chenille. Reclining seats. Wall hugger mechanism on sofa and loveseat optimizes available space. Generously padded cushions with dark charcoal leatherette contrast piping. Control panels with built-in USB charging port. Drop down table with two stainless steel cup holders. Pocket coil cushions with cool gel memory foam offers superior temperature-regulating comfort.