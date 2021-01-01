The versatile True Religion Jennie Mid-Rise Curvy Big T Jeans in Headspace Wash creates a flattering looks that can easily be dressed up or down. Mid-rise, ankle length skinny jean. Belt-loop waistband with zip fly and button closure. Classic five-pocket styling. Dark wash with fading and whiskering. Big T stitching with horseshoe detailing along the back pockets. 99% cotton, 1% elastane. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 28 in Outseam: 38 in Inseam: 28 in Front Rise: 9 in Back Rise: 12 in Leg Opening: 10 in Product measurements were taken using size 25. Please note that measurements may vary by size.