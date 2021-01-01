From wrought studio
Jennerstown 1 - Light LED Flush Mount
Advertisement
All-match fashion design, simple and stylish, suitable for hotel rooms, corridor, family bedroom, living room, bathroom, study room, aisle etc. Match with different decoration styles.High-quality Acrylic face panel, surface is tight and not easy to fall off. Acrylic nano-light, 3D light, treatment makes the light softer, and brightness higher. One-piece lamp bracket, anti-scratch, durable and not rust Product comes with power-driven, simple installation, low-power, energy saving Finish: Silver