From elk lighting

ELK Lighting Jenna Pendant Light - Color: Polished - Size: 1 light

$396.10 on sale
($466.00 save 15%)
In stock
Description

Add an industrial touch to the decor of your home. The Jenna Pendant from ELK Lighting uses urban style to stand out in the space, utilizing a beautiful complement of matte coloring and smooth metal. A single thin downrod leads to a wide, orb-shaped silhouette. A solid top and open bottom accented by thin metal liens house a glass shade that contains a single bulb. The light flows through the layers, spreading a welcoming, even glow. Shape: Dome. Color: Polished. Finish: Satin Silver with Satin Brass

