Jenna Crochet Crop Top in Ivory

Show off your skin in the Jenna Knit Top. This sexy crocheted cropped tank features a flattering deep v-neckline with contrast bodice. Pair with the Henry Pant in Ivory for a sleek summer look or our Miranda Jean in 'Downtown Wash' for a more casual outfit. Shop the look: Miranda High Rise Straight Leg Jean Crochet Wash before first wear wash in a laundry bag use mild detergent shape while damp dry lying flat steam iron inside out or dry clean. Model is wearing size S Model Measurements: Height 5'10" / Bust 34" / Waist 24" / Hips 35"