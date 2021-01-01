Jenifer Shag Ivory Area Rug

This indoor area rug brings a chic, modern touch and standout ivory hues to your living room, bedroom, or den. It's machine-made in Turkey with polyester microfibers using a shag and flokati technique for a luxe look. There's also a jute backing to give this rug some extra protection. With a 1" pile height, this rug is ideal for low-traffic areas around your home. It's also stain-resistant, so it's a great choice for homes with pets or kids. Even with a backing, we recommend placing a rug pad underneath to keep this rug from shifting underfoot. Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'