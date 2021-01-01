Jenifer Floral Blue Area Rug

This area rug is an ideal base for any busy space inside your home. It's power-loomed in Turkey from polypropylene, helping it stand up to tough stains and fading. Beyond functional, this decorative design showcases a floral medallion motif with distressed details in blue and ivory hues for a splash of color. Plus, thanks to its low 0.25" pile height, this area rug can handle heavy foot traffic and occasional vacuuming. To keep this rug from slipping and sliding, we recommend pairing it with a rug pad. The manufacturer backs this product with a lifetime warranty. Rug Size: Rectangle 2'2" x 3'