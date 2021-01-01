From mistana
Jenifer Abstract Brown/Cream Area Rug
Bare floor giving you the blues? Roll out an area rug! From infusing your decor with a pop of pattern to tying a look together, it’s an indispensable part of any interior design. This piece’s faded details give it the appearance of a well-worn heirloom piece, while its polypropylene construction makes it stain- and (funnily enough) fade-resistant. Jute backing keeps it firmly in place, no matter where it ends up in your home. Rug Size: Rectangle 2'2" x 3'