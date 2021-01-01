SEPHORA COLLECTION Jelly Melt Glossy Lip Tint Foxtrot 0.12 oz/ 3.6mL

A liquid lip tint that gives juicy, vibrant color and a hint of shine as the shine wears away, it leaves a subtle lip stain with long-lasting color. Ingredient Callouts: This product is vegan and cruelty-free. What Else You Need to Know: This lip tint gives a natural-looking flush with just enough shine in just one swipe. With a comfortable and cushiony texture, Jelly Melt won't leave lips feeling dry. As the formula melts into the lips, it turns into a lip stain that lasts long after the shine has worn away.