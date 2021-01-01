Jelks Duvet Cover Set
Description
Features:Product Type: Duvet CoverSet/Single: Set (matching pieces included)Mattress Size: Style: Modern & Contemporary;IndustrialColor: White/GrayPattern: AbstractMaterial: 100% CottonMaterial Composition: 100% CottonCotton Quality: Water Resistant: NoWater Resistant Details: Stain Resistant: NoMold Resistant: NoOdor Resistant: NoFade Resistant: NoTear Resistant: NoBed Bug Resistant: NoDust Mite Resistant: NoAntimicrobial: NoMoisture Wicking: NoWrinkle Resistant: NoThread Count: 180Comforter Included: Duvet Cover Included: YesDuvet Corner Ties: YesDuvet or Comforter Material: CottonDuvet or Comforter Color: White/GrayDuvet Insert Included: NoFill Material: Quilt/Coverlet/Bedspread Included: Throw Blanket Included: NoThrow Blanket/Coverlet Material: Throw Blanket Color: Hand Woven Throw Blanket/Coverlet: Curtains/Drapes/Valances Included: NoWindow Treatment Type: Curtain/Drape/Valance Material: Curtain/Drape/Valance Color: Number of Curtains/Drapes/Valances Included: Pillow Shams Included: YesSham Type (Size: King): KingSham Material: CottonSham Type (Size: Twin): TwinSham Color: White/GrayNumber of Pillow Shams Included (Size: King): 2Number of Pillow Shams Included (Size: Twin): 1Throw/Decorative Pillows Included: NoThrow/Decorative Pillow Type: Throw/Decorative Pillow Material: Throw/Decorative Pillow Color: Number of Throw/Decorative Pillows Included: Throw/Decorative Pillow Shape: Throw/Decorative Pillow Closure: Removable Throw/Decorative Pillow Cover: Pillowcases Included: NoNumber of Pillowcases Included: Pillowcase Material: Pillowcase Color: Sheets Included: NoSheet Type Included: Sheet Material: Fully Elasticized Fitted Sheet: Number of Sheets Included: Brushed Sheets: Maximum Mattress Thickness Accommodated: Sheets Included Thread Count: Dust Ruffle/Bed Skirt Included: NoDust Ruffle/Bed Skirt Material: Dust Ruffle/Bed Skirt Color: Laundry Sack Included: NoMattress Pad Included: NoGender: Gender NeutralReversible: NoReverse Side Color: Reverse Side Material: Oversized: YesFringe: NoPre-Shrunk: NoCleaning Method: Machine washableIron Safe : NoAvailable Separately: NoLicensed Product: NoProduct Care: Machine wash normal, wash dark color separately, gentle cycle, do not bleach, tumble dry low and normal iron if neededCountry of Origin: IndiaTheme: Holiday / Occasion: No HolidayWarmth Level: Edges: Fabric Type/Texture: Closure Type: ButtonConstruction: Stitching: Hand Quilted: Fill Weight (oz): Life Stage: AdultPieces Included (Size: King): Duvet cover and 2 king shamsPieces Included (Size: Twin): Duvet cover and 1 standard shamKid's Subject: No SubjectNumber of Pieces Included (Size: Twin): 2Number of Pieces Included (Size: King): 3Spefications:TAA Compliant: CE Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: YesCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoSOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : NoCPSIA Compliant: Fire Rated: Asthma and Allergy Friendly Certified: NoRecycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Global Recycled Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Recycled Claim Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Dimensions:Sheets: NoFitted Sheet Width - Side to Side: Fitted Sheet Length - Head to Toe: Fitted Sheet Pocket Depth: Flat Sheet Width - Side to Side: Flat Sheet Length - Head to Toe: Pillowcase: NoPillowcase Width - Top to Bottom: Pillowcase Length - Side to Side: Duvet Cover/Comforter: YesDuvet Cover/Comforter Width - Side to Side (Size: King): 114Duvet Cover/Comforter Length - Head to Toe (Size: King): 98Duvet Cover/Comforter Width - Side to Side (Size: Twin): 86Duvet Cover/Comforter Weight: Duvet Cover/Comforter Le