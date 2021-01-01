From progress lighting
Jeffrey Alan Marks Rockdance Collection Pendant
Advertisement
Pendant with unique design elements of Antique Nickel hardware, beige topstitched leather detailing and seeded glass shade. The pendant hangs by industrial style hooks and is powered by a braided metal cable, giving substance and form to function. A cap of metal is finished in Antique Nickel for a vintage industrial look. A beige topstitched leather strap bands the top and bottom of the metal cap, holding the seeded glass shade in place. Light glows beautifully through the clear seeded glass cylinder shade. Hang a single pendant over a breakfast nook table, desk in a home office or small kitchen island. Use in multiples over a large kitchen island, dining room table, or entry foyer for a dramatic focal point and to coordinate a look across an open floor plan. The vintage look of seeded glass paired with a clean aesthetic of industrial elements and leather trim fits well in modern Farmhouse interiors. The light and airy feeling evoked by beige leather trim, textured Antique Nickel hardware and clear seeded glass lends a sense of relaxing Coastal style to rooms. Finished in Antique Nickel, giving a dark brushmarked effect over a silvery base for a true vintage appearance., Manufacturer: Progress Lighting