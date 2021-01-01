From st croix trading company
St Croix Trading Company Blue Jeans 5 ft. x 5 ft. Round Area Rug, Blue denim
The Earth First Collection of contemporary rugs are fashioned with earth friendly use of fibers and contrasting use of colors. This sustainable rug is a versatile, stylish, and environmentally conscientious choice as it is made from 100% natural fibers. With a thick inch deep pile, the Blue Jeans Rug is hand crafted of recycled denim by highly skilled weavers in north central India using the quality construction techniques of yesteryear. The Blue Jeans Rug outer blue band of cotton perfectly showcases the natural denim colors and weft and warp of cotton and hemp in the interior field. With varying shades of blue throughout the rug that will complement any dcor; the Blue Jeans Rug is reversible and extremely durable. Color: Blue denim.