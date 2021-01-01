From august grove
Jeanbaptiste Natural Fiber Hand-Tufted Yellow/White Area Rug
Advertisement
Features:100% Jute pileHandmadeMaterial: Jute/SisalMaterial Details: 100% Jute pileConstruction: HandmadeTechnique: FlatweaveOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: NoBacking Material Details: Rug Shape: RoundPrimary Color: Yellow/WhitePattern: GeometricFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayStyle: TraditionalRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultGender: Gender NeutralTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: YesStain Resistant: NoCountry of Origin: IndiaRug Pad Recommended: YesRug Sample Available: NoCompatible Rug Sample Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseProduct Care -: Professional cleaning recommendedLicensed Product: NoHigh-Low: NoProduct Care: Professional cleaningColor Combination: Our Picks Filter: Sample Available: NoSample Part Number: Is this rug available in different colors?: YesSpefications:SATRA Approved: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoGreen Label Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: YesFair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Goodweave Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoCRI Green Label Plus Certified: FloorScore Certification: GREENGUARD Certified: CRI Green Label Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Recycled Claim Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Global Recycled Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Rug Size: Pile Height: 0.32Overall Product Weight: 10.13Overall Width (Rug Size: Round 3'): 36Overall Width (Rug Size: Round 5'): 60Overall Width (Rug Size: Round 7'): 84Overall Length (Rug Size: Round 3'): 36Overall Length (Rug Size: Round 5'): 60Overall Length (Rug Size: Round 7'): 84Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Rug Size: Round 5'