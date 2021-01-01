Ligne Blanche - Jean-Michel Basquiat Scented Candle - Revenge - Lily of the Valley

Invigorate your home with this Jean-Michel Basquiat scented candle from Ligne Blanche. In honour of the acclaimed artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, this scented candle features one of his most distinctive pieces of work on the vessel. Housing a delectable fig scent, it has been created by renowned producer of fine fragrances, Givaudan, and makes a welcome addition to your home. Key features: * Scented candle * Fragrance: fig * Weight: 140g * Based on the work of Jean-Michel Basquiat * Revenge design * Fragrance by Givaudan * Made in France