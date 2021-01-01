Jean-Marc 3 Piece Faux Leather Reclining Living Room Set
Description
Motion Recliner SetFeatures:Motion recliner upholstered in performance breathable leatheretteWall hugger mechanismSofa features a drop-down table with a pop-up power outlet (2AC/2USB), two cup holders, and a storage drawerLoveseat console features soft-closing lift top storage with a power outlet (2AC/2USB) and two cup holders with removable stainless steel insertsPieces Included: 1 Sofa, 1 loveseat, and 1 chairNumber of Pieces Included: 3Design: RecliningMattress Size: Mattress Included: Reclining Type: ManualReclining Pieces: SofaReclining Type Details: Manual - Handle/LeverPower Reclining Details: Position Lock: Upholstery Material: Faux leatherGenuine Leather Type: Faux Leather Type: Upholstery Material Details: Upholstery Color: CocoaPattern: Solid ColorSeat Construction: Sinuous SpringsSeat Fill Material: Foam;Polyester;Synthetic FiberSeat Fill Material Details: Back Fill Material: Polyester;Synthetic fiberBack Fill Material Details: Type of Bird Feathers: Frame Material: Solid + Manufactured Wood;MetalFrame Material Details: Stainless steelWood Species: Leg Material: MetalLeg Color: BlackSeating Capacity: 6Weight Capacity: 1800Product Care: Do not use strong liquid cleanersArm Type: Pillow Top ArmsBack Type: Cushion backTufted Cushions: YesNailhead Trim: NoStorage Included: YesRemovable Cushions: NoRemovable Cushion Location: Removable Cushion Cover: Reversible Cushions: Toss Pillows Included: NoNumber of Toss Pillows: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Toss Pillow Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Built-in USB Port: YesPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingDurability: Stain ResistantSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: DS Metallic: SteelFoam Density: 1.5 lbs./cu. ft.Cushion Construction: FoamDS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional TraditionalMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: Cleaning Code: Cushion Ticking: Treatment: Treatment Details: