Jazz Music and Whiskey Lover I Love Jazz Fest Jazz Festival T-Shirt

Concert or festival funny drinking design for jazz music lovers class teacher, instructor, musician, songwriter, song composer, singers who love string instruments, banjo, bass, acoustic guitar player and glass of Whiskey or Whisky. Graphic tee for men, women, mom, dad, grandma, grandpa, friends birthday party or Christmas, jazz fest or jazz festival New Orleans. Old Retro 80s 70s 90s Vintage throwback for Jazz Music orchestra band members, jazz, jazz-rock musicians. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem