Jazz Lavagna Pendant Light by In-Es Art Design - Color: Blue - Finish: Matte - (JAZZ LAVAGNA - 7)
In-Es Art Designs ethos of fusing art and design is clear in the versatile blackboard design of the Jazz Lavagna Pendant Light. Memories, feelings, and art are elements the Italy-based designer hopes to bring out in the user. Delivering on bold modern styling, the pendant hangs in the air with a soft nylon-wrapped cord. With a clean cone form, the shade brings a minimalist personality that works well for emphasizing the chalk details written on its blackboard surface. The blackboard makes a bold statement untouched or with contrasting marks drawn over it. Deep texture accompanies the smooth exterior thanks to a fiber-resin nebulite interior. Light creates fine highlights and shadows over the nebulite while exiting out the shade as a uniform down glow through the circular opening. In 2003, Italian artist and designer Ocilunam founded In-es.artdesign with a focus on diverse home lighting options. Most of In-es.artdesign's pieces utilize Nebulite, a fabric that, when stretched, represents the soft glow of the moon; the artist muses shadow and light coupled with bright color and textured materials to create each of his unique pieces. With a range of products spanning from pendant and floor lights to table lamps, wall sconces, and outdoor luminaries, In-es.artdesign brings an accessible luxury experience to the home. Shape: Cone. Color: Blue. Finish: Black