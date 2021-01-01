From in-es art design
Jazz A Cemento Wall Sconce by In-Es Art Design - Color: Grey - Finish: Matte - (JAZZ A CEMENTO - 4)
Advertisement
The Jazz A Cemento Wall Sconce from In-Es Art Design is a cool modern design highlighted by its balancing act of contrasting tactile sensations. In-Es Art Design bridges the gap between art and design with clever use of materials and minimalist form. The Italy-based studio delivers a versatile sconce that sits on ones wall with a compact backplate. A slender flex arm punctuates its versatility as well as its stylishness with a nylon wrap. A cement finish applied to the clean cone shade gives the piece a raw material effect based on tactility. As a contrast to the smooth exterior, a nebulite interior brings deep texture thats easy to appreciate with the light on. The piece produces a uniform glow fitting for task or ambiance purposes. In 2003, Italian artist and designer Ocilunam founded In-es.artdesign with a focus on diverse home lighting options. Most of In-es.artdesign's pieces utilize Nebulite, a fabric that, when stretched, represents the soft glow of the moon; the artist muses shadow and light coupled with bright color and textured materials to create each of his unique pieces. With a range of products spanning from pendant and floor lights to table lamps, wall sconces, and outdoor luminaries, In-es.artdesign brings an accessible luxury experience to the home. Color: Grey. Finish: Grey