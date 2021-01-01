Mackage Jazmin Quilted Down Coat

Channel quilted coat filled with warming down, enhanced with padded stand collar and drawstring hood with storm visor detail. Stand collar Drawstring hood with storm visor Long sleeves Front-zip closure Zip pockets at hips 82% nylon/18% elastane Filling: 90% white goose down/10% goose feathers. Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 27.5" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small. Outerwear And Swimwear - Down > Mackage > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Mackage. Color: Black. Size: Medium.