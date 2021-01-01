Jayona Queen Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed
Description
Country : MalaysiaInclude : Queen Bed * 1Product Size : 85" x 64" x 48"HSeat Size : -Assembly Required : YesStyle : Contemporary, CasualRomance : The Tradilla queen bed is a platform style bed featuring padded fabric on the headboard, footboard and side rails. It is supported by wood feet and wood headboard posts. The headboard features Nailhead trim bordering an interesting traditional top shape, and also frames a button tufted diamond pattern. This bed has characteristics that will allow it to compliment any bedroom.Product Details : w/4 Slats - Box Spring Required : Panel Bed : Padded Bed: Fabric : Button Tufted, Arched Shape Panel HB with Nailhead Trim (16mm), Low Profile FB, HB Leg: 21" (535mm) : Wooden Leg: Black Finish, Rubberwood :: All Components are included inside the headboard, please use zip pocket.Color : Gray FabricMaterials : Fabric, Wood Leg (Rbw), Wood Frame, Foam (TB117)Storage : NO StorageStorage & Clearance Dimensions : Floor Clearance: 4"(from rails) Floor Clearance: 6.5"(from slats)NW CTN (LBS) : 55Features:The bed is a bed featuring padded fabric on the headboard, footboard, and side rails. It is supported by wood feet and wood headboard posts.The headboard features nailhead trim bordering an interesting traditional top shape, and also frames a button tufted diamond patternThis bed has characteristics that will allow it to complement any bedroomMattress Size: QueenColor: GrayFrame Material: Solid WoodMetal Finish Application: Manufactured Wood Type: Iron: NoAdditional Frame Material Details: Wood And Upholstered: Wood: YesUpholstered: YesUpholstery Material: Upholstery Material Details: Upholstery Fabric Quality: Genuine Leather Type: Faux Leather Type: Upholstery Fill Material: Type of Bird Feathers: Tufted: YesUpholstery Design: Fully UpholsteredNailhead Trim: YesBox Spring Required: YesRecommended Box Spring Height: Low ProfileBox Spring Included: NoBase Construction: StandardNumber of Slats Included: 4Distance between the Slats: Bed Type: OtherBuilt-In Desk: NoWeight Capacity: 500Mattress Included: NoCore Construction: Comfort Level: Mattress Cover Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Washable Mattress Cover: Recommended Mattress Thickness: 8Headboard Included: YesHeadboard Type: PanelHeadboard Shape: RectangularLighted Headboard: NoEU Energy Efficiency Class: Finished Back: Footboard Included: NoFootboard Storage: Bed Storage Included: NoneNumber of Storage Drawers: Ottoman Lift Mechanism: Child Safety Lock: Ottoman Lift Configuration: Trundle Bed Included: NoCanopy Fabric Included: NoCanopy Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Waterbed Mattress Included: NoWaterbed Mattress Type: Flow Type: Adjustable Flow: TV Bed: NoAccommodated TV Size: TV Included: Lift Mechanism: Compatible with Adjustable Bed: NoNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USA of Imported MaterialsDS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional TraditionalShagreen-embossed Exterior: NoMain Wood Joinery Method: Basic ButtKiln-Dried Wood: Wood Species: RubberwoodSpefications:Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: BS 7177:2008+A1:2011 Certified: TAA Compliant: Mattress Flammability Testing - Public Occupancy Use: Health Canada - SOR/2016-183 Compliant: CAL TB 116 Compliant: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: CPSC - 16 CFR 1303 Compliant: GSA Approved: CPSC - 16 CFR 1632 Compliant: CPSC - 16 CFR 1633 Compliant: NFPA Compliant: Organic: YesFarm Verified Organic: YesOrganic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: YesGOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Compliant: NoGrade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: