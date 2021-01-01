Chief KC Tailgater & BBQ History @RoostervilleUSA Jayhawk Saturday Chief Sunday Kansas City Football KC BBQ Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

KC Kingdom royalty tailgater, you're the chief pitmaster of the Barbecue grill. Show your Kansas City sports pride, for football, baseball, car racing, grilling or other Midwestern outdoor fun. Great for tailgaters, fall parties & summer Great for barbeque and tailgate parties. Your mom, dad, grandma, grandpa, brother or sister who love to grill and BBQ and all who love Kansas City sports. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only