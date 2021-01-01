From davinci
Jayden 6-Drawer Double Wide Dresser, KD
Advertisement
Simply sophisticated, the Jayden 6-Drawer Double Dresser offers the optimal storage solution for any nursery or home. Pairing effortlessly with both the Jayden and Autumn Collection, the Jayden Double Dresser features the same transcending quality design. Made of durable New Zealand pine wood with sturdy metal drawer glide hardware and stop mechanism construction, Jayden provides a smooth and safe glide for long-lasting use through the years. Six sturdy drawers with wooden knobs Metal drawer glides for easy gliding with stop mechanisms on drawers for added safety Made of sustainable New Zealand pine wood and CARB II compliant MDF Finished in non-toxic multi-step painting process, lead and phthalate safe Meets ASTM international and U.S. CPSC safety standards Anti-tip kit included Sold separately: Removable Changing Tray (M0619), Contour Changing Pad (M5319)