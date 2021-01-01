Eastland 1955 Edition Jayce

For work, hiking, or just plain looking awesome, the Jayce boot has you covered. Smooth leather or suede upper. Full lace-up adjustability. Soft textile lining ensures an abrasion-free environment for all-day wear. Shock-absorbing insole massages the foot with each and every step. TPR outsole delivers long-lasting durability on a variety of surfaces. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 1 4 in Weight: 1 lb 5.2 oz Shaft: 6 1 4 in Product measurements were taken using size 9, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.