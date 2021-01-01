Jay King Sterling Silver Purple Twilight Chalcedony Oval Ring - Silver

Jay King Sterling Silver Purple Twilight Chalcedony Oval Ring The purple chalcedony in this handcrafted ring is so dark, it's almost black. A new Mine Find from Indonesia, "Twilight Chalcedony" will make an elegant addition to any gemstone jewelry collection. Approx.13/16"L x 3/4"W x 5/16"H; shank 1/4"W Stamped .925 Ring has oval, checkerboard-cut dark purple chalcedony bezel-set atop wide band Tri-split, tapered shoulders Stone Information All sizes and weights approximate Stabilized Purple Twilight Chalcedony - Oval (20x15mm); mined in Indonesia