Dorel Living Jaxson Channel Back Accent Chair for Living Room, Blue
Add a touch of elegance and mid-century modern charm with the help of the Dorel Living Portland Channel Back Accent Chair. Perfect to bring a pop of color to any living room, home office, den, family room or bedroom, this accent chair boasts a refined style and a curvaceous silhouette. Working from home? No problem! The Portland makes a comfy and classy desk chair for those lucky people who get to work long hours on their computer from the comfort of their own home. Upholstered in a beautiful soft velvet fabric that highlights the plush, channel back tufting and its spacious and padded seat, the Dorel Living Portland works well in both casual and formal settings. Featuring a mid-century modern aesthetic with sturdy, metal flayed legs with a black finish, this upholstered accent chair is a versatile and sturdy option for any modern home. Offering glamorous style at every angle, the Dorel Living Portland Channel Back Accent Chair is the standout piece that will beautifully accent your home. Available in multiple color options to offer you the perfect option to complement your home décor!