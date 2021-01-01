Jawett 24" Wide Polyester Side Chair

This chair is the perfect addition to any child’s room. This contemporary chair features a padded seat and is crafted with a timeless look that is an ideal addition to any bedroom. The unique metal chair is accented with open back design and an understated white finish. The chair’s clean line design will go with various styles of case good finishes and will become the focal point in any bedroom. This fashionable chair will accent your other bedroom furniture, transforming a room from ordinary into something playful and unique. Leg Color: Red