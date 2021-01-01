Luxor Javitz 81 in. Cinnamon and Off-White Particle Board TV Stand Fits TVs Up to 70 in. with Storage Doors, Cinnamon and Off White

The perfect centerpiece and focal point for your living area, the Javitz TV stand makes it easy to host and entertain with ample space for a television, electronics, media accessories, and room for wine and snacks. A dropdown door conceals four compartment shelves that make it easy for tucking away remotes, DVDs, and all your entertainment essentials. 2 doors at each side with interesting cutout handles feature extra space for tucking away albums, books, and beyond. Prop a TV up top, add a decorative vase, and invite your friends or family over for the ultimate movie night in. Color: Cinnamon and Off White.