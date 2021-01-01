From modway
Modway Javiera Contemporary Moroccan 8x10 Area Rug In Ivory and Light Blue
Advertisement
CONTEMPORARY MOROCCAN RUG - Stacked pillars, chevron designs, and diamond patterns capture the spirit of this Moroccan rug. A modern statement piece, inspired tribal motifs offer bohemian appeal EASY MAINTENANCE - This non-shedding machine-woven area rug offers easy upkeep. A polyester microfiber construction creates a stain and fade resistant floor rug to handle daily wear FLAT WEAVE PILE - Perfect for the living room, entryway, bedroom, or kitchen, the high density low pile of this contemporary rug makes it ideal for high traffic areas, while preventing foot fatigue LASTING CONSTRUCTION - Extremely durable, a strong jute backing provides natural grip and extends the life of this indoor rug. Beautifully detailed, this lasting rug effortlessly pulls a room together INSTANT UPDATE - Pairing style and function, this contemporary Moroccan area rug transforms any space. Its versatile design complements a variety of décors including modern, contemporary and eclectic