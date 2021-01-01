From allmodern
Java 119" Wide Velvet Reversible Modular Sofa & Chaise
Looking to anchor your seating ensemble with a sleek, mid-century-inspired touch? Try a sectional like this! Not only a great option for giving everyone a seat, but sectionals also are ideal for making a style statement. Crafted from a solid wood frame with velvet polyester upholstery and slim metal feet, this sofa features a modular design that allows it to be easily tailored to your space. A streamlined design, cushion back, and square arms round this piece out with a sleek look ideal for a contemporary ensemble. Fabric: Stax Dark Blue Velvet