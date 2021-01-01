From red barrel studio
Jauquan Full Bed Black
Red Barrel Studio® proudly offers the Jauquan Full Bed Black handcrafted with the heirloom quality furniture, custom made for you. What makes heirloom quality furniture? It’s knowing how to turn a house into a home. It’s clean lines, ingenuity and impeccable construction derived from solid American woods, not veneers or printed finishes over composites or wood products – the best nature has to offer. It’s creating memories. It’s ensuring the furniture you buy today will still be the same 100 years from now!Every piece of furniture in our collection is built by expert American furniture artisans with a standard of superiority that is unmatched by mass-produced composite materials imported from Asia or produced domestically. This rare standard is evident through our use of the finest materials available, such as Northern, slow growth, close grain, white pine we acquire from Maine and New Hampshire and white cedar from Michigan. This make our products durable and long lasting. Many pieces are signed by the craftsman that produces them, as these artisans are proud of the work they.