Jasper Wall Sconce by Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Nickel - (1861-PN)

The Jasper Wall Sconce's slender arms blossom in rose shaped silhouettes. Botanically inspired bobeches unfold to reveal the candle cup's flowering figure. The juxtaposition of Jasper's obsidian shade to our nickel finishes highlights the metal's warm characteristics. Old Bronze, however, matches the shade's dark exterior, for an enchanting monochromatic look. A gold shade lining adds contrast to the Old Bronze finish, drawing out its hand-rubbed brassy accents. Clip Shade Attachment Hudson Valley Lighting was established by David Littman in New York as part of the Littman business, a family lighting trade going back three generations. Known best for restoration lighting, Hudson Valley Lighting also features reproduction vintage and transitional fixtures that are classic and versatile. Their high quality, elegant designs are offered in a range of product types, from wall sconces with hand polished metal to crystal chandeliers. Color: Black. Finish: Polished Nickel