From billie the label

Jasper Puff Sleeve Midi Dress - 0 - Also in: 6, 2, 8

$95.00 on sale
($238.00 save 60%)
In stock
Buy at verishop

Description

A silk midi with short puff sleeves and bias cut that skims the figure to create a flattering shape.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com